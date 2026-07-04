Delhi government transfers 52 finance & accounts officers, promotes 19 to boost transparency

The Delhi Government has undertaken a major administrative reshuffle in the Finance & Accounts Department, transferring 52 officers and promoting 19 others as part of an effort to strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in governance.

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Under the Transfer and Posting Policy, 52 officers who had been serving at the same place for five years or more have been transferred with immediate effect. The transferred officials include 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers.

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Alongside the transfers, 19 Senior Accounts Officers have been promoted as Deputy Controllers of Accounts, expanding their responsibilities in recognition of their performance. According to the government, the reshuffle has been carried out to improve administrative efficiency, strengthen financial management and bring greater transparency, accountability and dynamism to the department’s functioning.

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The government said the transfers and promotions have been made purely on the basis of administrative requirements. New responsibilities have also been assigned to 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers to make the administration more efficient.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The Delhi Government’s objective is to establish an administrative system that meets the highest standards of transparency, accountability, efficiency and good governance.”

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She further said, “There is no place for laxity, negligence or corruption at any level of governance.”

Highlighting the purpose of the exercise, the Chief Minister added, “The extensive reshuffle in the Finance & Accounts Department is part of this approach and is intended to build a more accountable, result oriented and public centric work culture.”

She also said, “The government believes that timely decision making, effective financial management and accountable administration will further accelerate the implementation of government schemes and ensure that public services are delivered in a more transparent and efficient manner.”

The Delhi Government has directed all officers concerned to assume charge at their new places of posting with immediate effect and discharge their responsibilities accordingly.