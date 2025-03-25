Delhi Government unveils Rs 9,000-crore plan to revive Yamuna river

The Delhi Government has unveiled ambitious plans to revive the Yamuna river, allocating a substantial Rs 9,000 crore budget for water and sanitation. Presenting the budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the Yamuna’s cultural and historical significance, pledging to restore its former glory and tackle decades of pollution and neglect.

For years, Yamuna has suffered from severe pollution due to untreated wastewater and illegal dumping. To address this, the government plans to invest Rs 500 crore in 40 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs), ensuring wastewater is treated at the source. Existing STPs will be upgraded, and Rs 250 crore will be allocated to intercept and treat polluted drains. Additionally, Rs 200 crore will be spent on converting and intercepting Najafgarh Drain, a major polluter.

To aid clean-up efforts, Rs 40 crore will be used to purchase advanced machinery, including trash skimmers and dredging utilities. The Wazirabad trunk sewer will be renovated with Rs 10 crore, and old sewer lines will be replaced with a Rs 250 crore investment.