Delhi Government waives recruitment tests for former Agniveers

Going beyond an earlier order, the Delhi Government has formally notified wide-ranging recruitment relaxations for ex-Agniveers in the Fire Service and Prison Department. These include exemptions from written examinations and physical tests and, for prison posts, the requirement of a 10+2 qualification.

Two notifications issued in the Delhi Gazette on October 15 amend the earlier orders of August that provided 20 per cent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment to Fire Operator, Warder and Matron posts.

Advertisement

For recruitment to Fire Operator posts, ex-Agniveers will be exempted from the written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the requirement of a driving licence for heavy-duty vehicles.

Advertisement

The relaxations are even wider for Warder and Matron posts in the Prison Department. Ex-Agniveers will be exempted from the written examination, PST, PET and the requirement of a 10+2 (Senior Secondary) educational qualification.

The notifications amend the August orders, making the latest development significant not for the 20 per cent quota itself, but for the substantial relaxation of eligibility and selection conditions for candidates covered by it.

Advertisement

The move gives official shape to a Times of India report published on October 5, which stated that the Delhi Government was working on a mechanism to recruit former Agniveers into government services without written examinations and physical tests.

However, the October notifications currently establish this arrangement only for the Fire Service and Prison Department. They do not, by themselves, provide for equivalent relaxations in recruitment to the Delhi Police or Home Guards.

Both notifications cite the Centre’s policy directions on the rehabilitation of ex-Agniveers, including communications from the Union Home Secretary dated March 25 and August 22, and a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) letter dated September 19. They also state that recruitment will be carried out in accordance with MHA instructions issued from time to time. The first batch of Agniveers is due to complete its four-year tenure in December, making their transition to civilian employment increasingly significant.

The latest orders indicate that Delhi’s approach goes beyond reserving posts. For at least two departments, the government has created a distinct recruitment route for ex-Agniveers by waiving several conventional eligibility and selection requirements.