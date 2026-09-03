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Home / Delhi / Delhi Government's GST team seizes imported cigarettes worth Rs 65 lakh

Delhi Government's GST team seizes imported cigarettes worth Rs 65 lakh

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government’s Department of Trade and Taxes has seized around 4.20 lakh imported ‘Esse Light’ cigarettes, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 65 lakh, during an enforcement operation against tax evasion and illegal trade in tobacco products.

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The seizure was made by the Anti-Evasion Branch-II during a routine night inspection in recent days. Officials intercepted a vehicle carrying the cigarette consignment and found that the packets did not carry the prescribed pictorial health warning on the front.

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The department said the consignment was being transported in violation of statutory requirements applicable to tobacco products sold or distributed in India. The action was taken under provisions of the GST Act, 2017.

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The absence of the prescribed health warning is also a violation of Section 7 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003. Under the provision, cigarette packets without the prescribed health warning cannot be sold, supplied or distributed in the country.

The department said the requirement applies to imported cigarettes as well and such products must comply with the prescribed health-warning norms if they are intended for sale or distribution in India.

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