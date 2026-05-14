Delhi Govt announces fuel conservation measures

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced a series of fuel conservation measures in the national capital, urging residents to increasingly adopt public transport and carpooling in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid the current global situation.

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The Chief Minister said the Delhi Government has decided to limit the use of official vehicles for departmental work and that ministers, BJP MLAs, government departments and officials have begun minimising vehicle usage wherever possible. She said public transport and carpooling would be prioritised during the ongoing fuel conservation campaign.

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Appealing to citizens to support the initiative, Gupta said Delhi’s extensive Metro and bus network was capable of meeting commuter demand while also helping reduce fuel consumption, traffic congestion and air pollution.

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Gupta said fuel conservation was not only an economic necessity but also a collective responsibility linked to national interest and environmental protection. Recalling public cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said even small individual efforts could contribute significantly to national goals.

As part of the campaign, minister Kapil Mishra travelled by Delhi Metro on Wednesday and appealed to people to reduce dependence on private vehicles. During his journey, Mishra interacted with commuters and encouraged them to use buses, Metro services, bicycles and walking for short-distance travel.

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Similarly, minister Pankaj Kumar Singh travelled by a DTC bus from Vikaspuri to the Delhi Secretariat to promote public transport and assess commuter feedback. He said there was no shortage of petrol or diesel and clarified that the government’s larger objective was to gradually reduce dependence on fossil fuels and strengthen eco-friendly mobility systems.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the NDMC had introduced “work from home” arrangement for eligible employees to reduce unnecessary commuting and fuel consumption. Under the arrangement, up to 33 per cent of Group B and Group C employees in selected departments will be allowed to work from home on a rotational basis.

The NDMC also plans to encourage employees to use public transport, bicycles, carpooling and electric vehicles. Officials said shuttle bus services for employees from NDMC colonies would also be introduced.