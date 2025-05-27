Delhi Govt announces launch of ‘Industrial Ideathon-2025’

In a move aimed at fostering innovation and solving key industrial challenges, Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday announced the launch of the Delhi Industrial Ideathon-2025, a flagship initiative under the ‘Vikshit Delhi Sankalp’ and in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The initiative, to be jointly conducted by the Department of Industries and DSIIDC in collaboration with leading educational institutions, will bring together over 120 student teams from 30 leading institutions for a two-day innovation sprint scheduled for July-August this year.

The competition will focus on developing solutions to real-world industrial problems across four key sectors — traditional and village industries, frontier technologies, green technologies, and trade and logistics.

“Delhi Industrial Ideathon-2025 is more than just a competition — it is a platform where the brightest minds of the country will collaborate to solve the pressing issues facing our industries. Like everywhere else, in industries, too, innovation is the solution,” said minister Sirsa, emphasising the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

Each participating team will comprise two to four students, with at least one female member and preferably from multiple disciplines. The best entries will be selected by a jury of four experts — two from the industry, one academician and one government official — based on parameters such as innovation, feasibility, sectoral alignment and use of emerging technologies.

A total prize pool of Rs 80 lakh has been earmarked for the competition with Rs 20 lakh allocated for each sector. The ideathon will award Rs 10 lakh to the winner, Rs 7.5 lakh to the runner-up and Rs 5 lakh to the second runner-up. Top performers will also receive mentorship opportunities and potential partnerships with government agencies for real-world implementation.

Special focus areas include using AI to assist MSMEs, blockchain for rural subsidy transparency, waste management tools for sustainability and smart dashboards for trade logistics compliance.

The Delhi Government will run a robust outreach campaign across social, print and radio media to ensure maximum visibility and participation, particularly encouraging gender inclusion and multidisciplinary collaboration.