Delhi Govt announces month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark PM’s b’day

The Delhi Government and the Delhi BJP will organise a month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan – Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva Hai” from September 17 to October 18 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his public service, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra announced on Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference, CM Gupta said development projects worth around Rs 13,820 crore would be inaugurated and foundation stones laid across Delhi during the campaign, while a series of welfare, cleanliness, health and public outreach programmes would be organised.

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The campaign will begin on September 17 with a mega blood donation drive targeting 2,500 units in a day and the “Aashirwad Ka Diya” programme, under which beneficiaries across Delhi will light diyas at their homes to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. The government will also organise health check-ups for around 25,000 senior citizens.

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The Labour Department will undertake registration and health check-ups of workers and construction workers, while Delhi’s State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) platform will be launched to promote organ donation and encourage people to pledge their organs.

Under the “Seva Setu” campaign, three-day camps will be organised in all 70 Assembly constituencies, bringing Central and Delhi Government schemes directly to residents. Officials will assist eligible beneficiaries with registrations and access to welfare schemes.

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The campaign will also have a major focus on the Yamuna and civic cleanliness. Gupta said projects worth around Rs 8,000 crore related to the Yamuna would be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid during the campaign. Cleanliness drives will be conducted across wards and Assembly constituencies, while plantation programmes will be held as part of the target to plant 70 lakh trees and plants across Delhi.

The government will also organise the “Mere Sapno Ka Bharat” competition involving around five lakh students from nearly 5,000 schools. Painting, speech and reel-making competitions will give students an opportunity to present their vision of a developed India.

The “Aangan Ka Milan” programme will involve interactions with and felicitation of Anganwadi workers.

On the organisational side, Malhotra said the Delhi BJP would hold blood donation camps across its 14 organisational districts and conduct cleanliness drives at 2,500 locations.

Under “Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang”, rangoli and mandala-making programmes will be organised at prominent locations, markets and at the state, district and mandal levels. A giant human rangoli involving thousands of people is also planned. The programme will combine themes of education and environmental conservation, with a special rangoli made using plants to promote the message of “Clean Delhi, Green Delhi”.

The BJP will also organise “Seva Chitra – Mere Sapno Ka Bharat” across 4,500 schools, “Seva Ki Kahani” featuring beneficiaries of government schemes, and “Namo Seva – Ankahi Kahaniyan”, under which street plays will be staged at 1,280 locations.

From September 25 to October 7, “Aangan Milan Seva” will be held at 4,095 Anganwadi centres. The party will also organise the “Seva Mera Yogdan” cleanliness initiative and participate in the Delhi government’s Yamuna cleanliness campaign.

The “Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra – Viksit Bharat Ka Sankalp” will be taken out across all 14 BJP organisational districts on October 7. A team of 50 BJP workers will travel from Delhi to Varanasi on September 15, while a 50-member team from Gujarat will arrive in Delhi from Vadnagar on September 29 as part of the “Vadnagar to Varanasi” programme.

The campaign will conclude with a major Yamuna cleanliness drive, with BJP workers participating in the government initiative.