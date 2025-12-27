Delhi govt appoints DMs for 3 new districts amidst reorganisation

The Delhi Government appointed district magistrates for three new districts on Saturday, two days after notifying their creation. The new districts are Old Delhi, Central North, and Outer North, increasing the total revenue districts from 11 to 13.

Advertisement

G Sudhakar (2012-batch IAS) is the new District Magistrate (DM) of Old Delhi, with Shashipal Dabas (2016-batch DANICS) as Additional District Magistrate (ADM). Mala Sood (DANICS, 2019) and Manoj Kumar (DANICS, 2022) are posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, respectively.

Advertisement

Shailendra Singh Parihar is DM of Central North, with Abhishek Bhukkal (DANICS, 2018) and Pawan Kumar (DANICS, 2020) as SDMs of Shalimar Bagh and Model Town.

Advertisement

Kumar Abhishek (2016-batch IAS) is DM of Outer North, with Ankur Meshram (DANICS, 2014) as ADM. SDMs include Shiv Singh Meena (DANICS, 2018) for Mundka, Kanika (DANICS, 2022) for Narela, and Jarad Pratik Anil (DANICS, 2023) for Bawana.