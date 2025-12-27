DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi govt appoints DMs for 3 new districts amidst reorganisation

Delhi govt appoints DMs for 3 new districts amidst reorganisation

The new districts are Old Delhi, Central North, and Outer North, increasing the total revenue districts from 11 to 13

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:39 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Delhi Government appointed district magistrates for three new districts on Saturday, two days after notifying their creation. The new districts are Old Delhi, Central North, and Outer North, increasing the total revenue districts from 11 to 13.

Advertisement

G Sudhakar (2012-batch IAS) is the new District Magistrate (DM) of Old Delhi, with Shashipal Dabas (2016-batch DANICS) as Additional District Magistrate (ADM). Mala Sood (DANICS, 2019) and Manoj Kumar (DANICS, 2022) are posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, respectively.

Advertisement

Shailendra Singh Parihar is DM of Central North, with Abhishek Bhukkal (DANICS, 2018) and Pawan Kumar (DANICS, 2020) as SDMs of Shalimar Bagh and Model Town.

Advertisement

Kumar Abhishek (2016-batch IAS) is DM of Outer North, with Ankur Meshram (DANICS, 2014) as ADM. SDMs include Shiv Singh Meena (DANICS, 2018) for Mundka, Kanika (DANICS, 2022) for Narela, and Jarad Pratik Anil (DANICS, 2023) for Bawana.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts