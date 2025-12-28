DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt appoints DMs to newly reorganised districts

Delhi Govt appoints DMs to newly reorganised districts

Gives additional responsibilities to several AGMUT-cadre IAS officers

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File photo
Advertisement

In a major administrative rejig, the Delhi Government on Saturday appointed district magistrates to the newly reorganised districts and assigned additional responsibilities to several Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT)-cadre IAS officers.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the government notified the reorganisation of revenue districts in the national capital, carving out three new districts — Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North.

Advertisement

With this reorganisation, the number of revenue districts has increased from 11 to 13, with Shahdara district merged with others. The 13 revenue districts are South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by the Services Department, G Sudhakar, a 2012-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, has been transferred from the Central district and appointed as the new District Magistrate (DM) of Old Delhi. Shashipal Dabas, a 2016-batch DANICS officer, will serve as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the district.

Mala Sood (DANICS, 2019) has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Sadar Bazar division, while Manoj Kumar (DANICS, 2022) will be SDM of the Chandni Chowk sub-division under Old Delhi.

Advertisement

Shailendra Singh Parihar, District Magistrate of the erstwhile Shahdara district, will be DM of the newly created Central North district. Abhishek Bhukkal (DANICS, 2018) will serve as SDM of Shalimar Bagh and Pawan Kumar (DANICS, 2020) as SDM of the Model Town sub-division.

For Outer North district, Kumar Abhishek, a 2016-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as District Magistrate, with Ankur Meshram (DANICS, 2014) posted as ADM. Shiv Singh Meena (DANICS, 2018) will be SDM of Mundka, Kanika (DANICS, 2022) of Narela and Jarad Pratik Anil (DANICS, 2023) of the Bawana sub-division.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts