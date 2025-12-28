Delhi Govt appoints DMs to newly reorganised districts

In a major administrative rejig, the Delhi Government on Saturday appointed district magistrates to the newly reorganised districts and assigned additional responsibilities to several Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT)-cadre IAS officers.

On Thursday, the government notified the reorganisation of revenue districts in the national capital, carving out three new districts — Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North.

With this reorganisation, the number of revenue districts has increased from 11 to 13, with Shahdara district merged with others. The 13 revenue districts are South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West.

According to an order issued by the Services Department, G Sudhakar, a 2012-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, has been transferred from the Central district and appointed as the new District Magistrate (DM) of Old Delhi. Shashipal Dabas, a 2016-batch DANICS officer, will serve as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the district.

Mala Sood (DANICS, 2019) has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Sadar Bazar division, while Manoj Kumar (DANICS, 2022) will be SDM of the Chandni Chowk sub-division under Old Delhi.

Shailendra Singh Parihar, District Magistrate of the erstwhile Shahdara district, will be DM of the newly created Central North district. Abhishek Bhukkal (DANICS, 2018) will serve as SDM of Shalimar Bagh and Pawan Kumar (DANICS, 2020) as SDM of the Model Town sub-division.

For Outer North district, Kumar Abhishek, a 2016-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as District Magistrate, with Ankur Meshram (DANICS, 2014) posted as ADM. Shiv Singh Meena (DANICS, 2018) will be SDM of Mundka, Kanika (DANICS, 2022) of Narela and Jarad Pratik Anil (DANICS, 2023) of the Bawana sub-division.