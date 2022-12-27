Delhi Govt approves Rs 104-crore budget to procure medicines

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

Taking proactive steps, amid soaring Covid-19 cases worldwide, especially in China, the Delhi Government on Monday alerted all the hospitals to be ready to meet any eventuality.

Directing health officials to ramp up the preparations, the government approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for government hospitals for procurement of medicines.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday held a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals. He directed the hospital heads to assess all the Covid-related requirements at hospitals following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While taking stock of the arrangements, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Surge in cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Hospitals have already been directed to share the details — that of the bed capacities, ventilators, facilities in the ICU, number of doctors and nurses, oxygen plants, field staff and medicines — with the Health Department.”

He added that past experiences with Covid waves had been a source of insights and learning for the government. It would help the government prepare better this time, he said.

The government would ensure that all the required public health measures were put in place to meet any exigency, said Sisodia.

He said, “A mock drill will be organised in all the hospitals on Tuesday to ensure operational readiness to manage the Covid. In case of any gaps, the matter will be undertaken immediately by the officials concerned.”