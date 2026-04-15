Delhi Govt approves Yamuna flood protection wall along Ring Road

In a major step towards tackling recurrent flooding in the Capital, the Delhi Government has approved the construction of a 4.72-km flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The proposed barrier will run from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge, an area that has historically borne the brunt of rising water levels in the Yamuna. The project, cleared as part of the budget, is expected to be taken up on a priority, with the government aiming to complete construction before the next monsoon season.

Advertisement

Officials said the wall is designed to act as a long-term solution to flooding, replacing temporary measures that have failed to prevent water from entering residential and commercial areas during peak monsoon periods. Low-lying localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila have frequently witnessed waterlogging and disruption whenever the river swells.

Advertisement

Highlighting the urgency, Gupta noted that the Yamuna reached a record level of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the previous high recorded in 1978. Again in 2025, water levels crossed the danger mark, underlining the growing frequency of extreme flooding events.

The project is based on recommendations from the Joint Flood Committee, which relied on detailed hydraulic modelling conducted by experts from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune. The study identified the construction of a flood protection wall along this stretch as the most viable long-term solution.

Advertisement

Apart from preventing floodwaters from spilling onto the Ring Road, the wall is expected to check riverbank erosion and protect nearby infrastructure.

Officials said it could also help curb illegal dumping along the riverbanks, contributing to the preservation of the floodplain ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said the initiative was part of a broader effort to strengthen urban infrastructure and enhance environmental protection in the city. Once completed, the project is expected to provide long-term relief to residents from the annual threat posed by Yamuna floods.