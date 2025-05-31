DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt asks high-rise commercial buildings to install anti-smog guns

Delhi Govt asks high-rise commercial buildings to install anti-smog guns

Measure aimed at checking pollution in Delhi’s urban areas
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 31, 2025 IST
In a pioneering move to tackle air pollution in urban areas, the Delhi government has become the first in the country to mandate the year-round installation and operation of anti-smog guns on high-rise commercial, institutional and hospitality buildings. The directive was issued by the Department of Environment, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who led the initiative, emphasised its significance, saying, “This is about the air our children breathe.” The mandate applies to all commercial complexes, malls and hotels with built-up areas of over 3,000 sq m, and institutional or office buildings with more than five floors. Residential structures are exempt.

The order provides a six-month compliance window to the applicable buildings for installation, with operations required throughout the year, barring the monsoon period from June 15 to October 1. Smog guns must meet specifications including a throw range of 75-100 metres and droplet sizes between 5-20 microns to effectively suppress PM2.5 and PM10 levels. Water consumption is capped at 1,200 litres per hour or 10,000 litres over an eight-hour day. Usage must follow a fixed schedule during peak pollution hours: 6:30-9:30 am, 5:30-8:30 pm, and 1:30-4:30 am in short bursts to maximise effectiveness and conserve electricity and water.

“What we’ve done today is historic. For the first time, Delhi has acted with legal clarity to curb a long-ignored pollution source. This is accountability in action,” said Minister Sirsa, adding, “We are ensuring that pollution control becomes embedded in urban infrastructure—not just in paper policies.”

Implementation will be overseen by multiple civic and infrastructure agencies, including MCDs, DDA, CPWD, NBCC and PWD, with quarterly reporting to the Department of Environment. “We’ve made it non-negotiable—install the guns, run them as directed, or face enforcement. There’s no room left for excuses,” Sirsa asserted.

