Delhi govt bans firecracker production, sale till January 1, 2023

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a ban on the production, distribution, storage, and sale of firecrackers ahead of the festive season and Diwali. It said the decision was being taken in order to save the lives of people.

Delhi government Minister for Environment Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the ban will be in force till January 1, 2023 and a comprehensive plan will be evolved by the Delhi government in collaboration with the Delhi Police and the other related departments of the state government to implement the ban.

Rai said the decision to ban the firecrackers had been taken last year as well.

This is being done in order to save the lives of the people, and to prevent air pollution, Rai added.

#Environment #Pollution