Delhi Govt, BJP, set to run month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from Sept 17

Delhi’s BJP and the Delhi Government will jointly run a month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” from September 17 to October 17, putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public service journey at the centre of a series of programmes across the capital.

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The decision was announced at a Delhi BJP meeting on Saturday, chaired by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The campaign will begin on September 17, Modi’s birthday, with a blood donation camp and continue through October 17.

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Three dates will shape the campaign. September 17 will mark the start, October 2 will coincide with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, while October 7 will mark the completion of 25 years of Modi’s journey as a public servant, according to BJP leaders.

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The campaign will combine government and organisational programmes. Ministers, Delhi BJP office-bearers and senior party workers are expected to participate. Planned events include blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, illumination of sites highlighting achievements, painting competitions centred on 12 years of government and the vision of a developed India, “Namo Seva Gatha” street plays, and the felicitation of Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

A “Seva Jyoti Yatra”, described as a journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi, and the National Youth Initiative Challenge are also among the programmes planned.

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Kuljeet Singh Chahal has been named National Observer, while Delhi minister Kapil Mishra will serve as Nodal Minister. BJP general secretary Yogita Singh will head the party committee as State Convenor.

Chahal, who addressed the meeting, expressed hope that Delhi’s programmes would be among the best in the country.

The campaign is being organised as part of a national action plan marking Modi’s 25th year of public service.