Delhi govt brings ‘Annual Winter Pollution Plan’; stricter provisions to keep capital livable

Months ahead of the onset of winter, the Delhi Government has notified a comprehensive annual framework to tackle seasonal air pollution, making it mandatory for petrol pumps and CNG stations to supply fuel only to vehicles carrying a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), barring non-BS-VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi from entering the national capital during the peak pollution season and introducing a series of measures aimed at curbing emissions before air quality deteriorates.

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Issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the notification lays down pollution-control measures that will remain in force every year from November 1 to February 28, unless modified by the government.

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The framework will operate alongside the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with stricter GRAP measures prevailing whenever they are invoked. One of the key provisions requires all petrol pumps and CNG stations in Delhi to dispense fuel only to vehicles with a valid PUCC. The certificate can be verified through physical documents, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, or electronic databases linked to the VAHAN portal.

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The Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, and fuel retailers have been tasked with ensuring compliance. The government has also prohibited the entry of non-BS-VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi from November 1 to January 31.

The restriction, however, will not apply to CNG and electric vehicles, emergency services such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, or other categories specifically exempted by the government. To discourage the use of private vehicles during winter, parking charges at authorized parking facilities across Delhi will be doubled between November 1 and February 28. Parking facilities operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been exempted from the enhanced charges to encourage greater use of public transport.

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The notification also prescribes staggered office timings and directs that government and private offices operate with no more than 50 per cent physical attendance from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home.

Essential and emergency services have been exempted from these restrictions. Private establishments have also been advised to promote carpooling, ride-sharing, and the use of public transport to reduce traffic congestion and vehicular emissions. Construction and demolition activities will also face tighter restrictions during the winter months. Between December 10 and January 20, even stricter restrictions will apply, with only emergency and strategically important government projects being allowed to continue.

During this period, vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, bricks, cement, aggregates, and debris will also face entry restrictions, subject to specified exemptions. The government has further mandated dust-suppression measures at large establishments.

The framework also reiterates the prohibition on open burning of leaves, biomass, municipal waste, plastic, and other combustible material, while warning that violations will invite action under the Environment (Protection) Act, including prosecution, environmental compensation, and closure or sealing of establishments.