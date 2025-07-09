The Delhi government has cancelled the tender for renovation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s official residence owing to administrative reasons, according to documents.

She had been allotted two bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg by PWD - one for her residence and one for a camp office.

She inaugurated her camp office last week.

The cancelled tender worth Rs 60 lakh was related to proposed installations at her residence including 14 air conditioners, televisions and electrical fixtures.