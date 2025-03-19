Delhi Govt, Centre to sign MoU on April 10

The Delhi Government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre on April 10 to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.

Earlier, March 18 was decided as the date for signing the MoU. however, it has now been shifted to April 10.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also announced plans to shut down the non-functional mohalla clinics operating on rented properties, and replace these with new clinics on government lands.

"Each assembly constituency currently has about seven mohalla clinics running from rented premises. Since we have our own land, why not build these (mohalla clinics) there instead? Around 160 such clinics on rent that aren't functioning properly will be shut down," Singh said.

The PM-ABHIM is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) with certain Central Sector Components which has a total outlay of Rs 64,180 crore for the scheme period (2021-22 to 2025-26).

The scheme envisages a new generation of reforms to integrate and strengthen health service delivery and public health action.

The measures under the scheme are aimed at strengthening health systems and institutions in order to provide a continuum of care at all levels, namely primary, secondary and tertiary, as well as preparing health systems to respond effectively to current and future pandemics and disasters.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had, in her first Delhi Cabinet meeting, approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up.

To provide medical care to the people of Delhi, the BJP, had in its manifesto, promised to implement the Central Government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with the state government providing an additional Rs 5 lakh cover for all low-income households.

As per the BJP's manifesto, the senior citizens who have attained the age of 70 will receive free OPD and diagnostic services as well as free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.