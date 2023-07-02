Delhi govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

The Delhi government's Excise department has earned nearly Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty and value added tax in the first quarter of 2023-24, official data showed. In the 2022-23 fiscal, the department had raked in Rs 6,821 crore by selling over 62 crore bottles of liquor. The amount included Rs 5,548.48 crore as excise duty and Rs 1,272.52 crore as value added tax. The department expects the revenues to increase.