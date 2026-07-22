Delhi Govt constitutes panels to monitor waterlogging, monsoon preparedness

The Delhi Government has constituted District-Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs) in all 13 districts of the Capital to strengthen coordination among agencies and improve preparedness against waterlogging during the monsoon.

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The committees have been set up on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and will oversee preventive measures, monitor the implementation of monsoon preparedness plans and ensure compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the State-Level Coordination Committee.

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According to an order issued by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, each committee will be headed by the respective District Magistrate and include representatives from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council or Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi Traffic Police and power distribution companies BSES and TPDDL. The Additional District Magistrate will serve as the member secretary.

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The committees will monitor desilting of drains, cleaning of bellmouths, deployment of temporary pumps, coordination at drain junctions and inspections of vulnerable waterlogging locations. They have also been tasked with identifying new flood-prone areas and ensuring timely resolution of issues through inter-departmental coordination.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the objective was to minimise the impact of waterlogging through better coordination among agencies so that public safety is ensured and civic services remain uninterrupted during the monsoon.

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Work in progress: Cong

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticised the BJP government, alleging that it had “learnt no lessons” from the heavy rainfall earlier this month that caused widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city.

He questioned the government’s claim that waterlogging hotspots had reduced from 169 to 34, alleging that desilting was carried out in areas such as Laxmi Nagar only after roads were inundated. Yadav also raised concerns over stagnant water in several localities, saying it had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and posed a public health risk.