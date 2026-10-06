Delhi Govt consults PG owners on regulatory law, says student safety priority

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Education Minister Ashish Sood, who chaired the meeting, said the government was seeking views from all stakeholders before drafting a new law governing PG accommodations. The consultation comes amid concerns over student safety, rental practices, security and basic living conditions in PGs.

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“Following the recent unfortunate incident in Delhi, the process of regulating PGs and formulating new laws for these is ongoing. Under this initiative, a few days ago, I had engaged to understand the concerns of the students and residents living in PGs. Today, I met with PG operators, owners, and managers to understand their perspectives and stakes. Before drafting any new law, our government is engaging with everyone through stakeholder consultations."

"This is true participatory governance, the very model of participatory governance we are working on. Our concern is to ensure that people have access to safe, secure, reliable and reasonably priced PG accommodations in Delhi. Over 600,000 students come to Delhi every year from various places. Providing safe housing to the majority of them who reside in PGs is our responsibility. As part of that responsibility, today's discussions were held with the PG operators during this stakeholder consultation,” he added.

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The government said the consultation was aimed at understanding operational challenges faced by PG operators while keeping student safety and basic living standards at the centre of the proposed framework.

The minister had earlier interacted with students living in PG accommodations on September 8, during which concerns were raised over arbitrary electricity charges, high rents, lack of security and unverified landlords.

Following the interaction, Sood chaired the first meeting of a 20-member high-powered committee on student accommodation and safety on September 15. The committee discussed measures, including standard rental agreements, mandatory municipal registration through a centralised ‘GovPG’ portal, structural and fire safety audits and mechanisms to ensure fair pricing.

The Delhi Government is expected to finalise the regulatory framework and guidelines in the coming weeks, with the proposed measures aimed at addressing accommodation and safety concerns of more than six lakh students who come to Delhi every year.