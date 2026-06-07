Delhi govt continues crackdown on illegal constructions, safety violations

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government on Sunday intensified its drive against illegal constructions, encroachments and violations of building safety norms across the capital.

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Enforcement agencies carried out action in the Khanpur and Sainik Farm areas of South Delhi against structures found violating approved building plans and prescribed regulations.

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The government said the campaign is aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing accidents linked to unauthorised and unsafe constructions. Officials inspected several sites during the drive and initiated action where violations were detected.

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Gupta reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards unsafe construction practices.

“The Delhi government is working with the safety of citizens as its highest priority,” she said, adding that strict action would continue wherever violations of building by-laws, fire safety norms or approved construction standards are found.

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She further stated, “The Delhi government’s policy is absolutely clear. Violations of the ground plus five limit and prescribed construction norms will not be accepted under any circumstances in the capital. If any individual, builder, or institution undertakes construction in violation of the rules, strict action will be taken in accordance with the law. No one will be allowed to put people’s lives at risk.”

The CM also said the government is exploring long-term reforms, including the possibility of introducing a third-party insurance mechanism for public use buildings, guest houses, nursing homes and other institutions to strengthen compliance with safety standards.

Malviya Nagar MLA and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said, “Safeguarding Delhi’s future remains a priority for the government, and any compromise with people’s lives will no longer be tolerated at any cost.”

The government has indicated that the enforcement drive will continue across Delhi in the coming weeks.