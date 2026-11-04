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Home / Delhi / Delhi govt counsel gives nod for criminal contempt action against CJP leader Ratna Singh

Delhi govt counsel gives nod for criminal contempt action against CJP leader Ratna Singh

It is about social media posts allegedly accusing a judicial officer of acting at the behest of an unidentified 'master'

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ratna Singh. Photo: Instagram/ @whattalawyer._
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The Delhi Government’s Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal) has given consent for taking steps to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ratna Singh over social media posts allegedly accusing a judicial officer of acting at the behest of an unidentified “master”.

In an opinion dated November 2, Additional Standing Counsel Amol Sinha said the allegations attributed to Singh prima facie struck at the independence and impartiality of the judicial process and provided sufficient grounds for invoking the criminal contempt jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court.

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The opinion followed representations submitted by advocate Kausik Chatterjee seeking action over statements published on X.

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The matter relates to proceedings before Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhinav Pandey at Saket Courts concerning Singh’s alleged detention by the Delhi Police. An order passed on October 10 had declined the relief sought by her in connection with the alleged detention.

According to the representation, Singh subsequently published posts expressing dissatisfaction with the proceedings. One allegedly stated that the “Judge” was “serving the master”, while another suggested that both the Delhi Police and the judge were “following order from master”.

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Sinha’s opinion distinguished criticism of a judicial order from allegations suggesting that a judge was acting under external instructions.

“Judicial orders are open to criticism,” the opinion noted, adding that an aggrieved person could challenge the reasoning, legality or correctness of an order through remedies available under law.

However, it said the alleged remarks went beyond questioning the merits of a judicial decision and suggested that the officer was not exercising independent judicial discretion.

The opinion observed that publicly attributing a judicial officer’s conduct to an external authority, without disclosing any supporting factual basis, could create an impression that decisions were being influenced by considerations outside the merits of a case. Such allegations were prima facie capable of lowering the authority of the court and undermining public confidence in the administration of justice, it said.

The counsel also examined supplementary representations referring to subsequent publications about preventive proceedings involving CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka and the functioning of the Special Executive Magistrate system.

However, he distinguished these remarks from the specific allegations against the Chief Judicial Magistrate, observing that criticism of the police and the magistrate system could not, by itself, be treated as criminal contempt.

The opinion further noted that an October 21 order passed by the Special Executive Magistrate did not record any personal apology or undertaking by Singh, or any finding of contempt against her.

Sinha accordingly accorded consent for taking appropriate steps under Section 15(2) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, through a motion by the competent law officer.

The opinion makes clear that its observations are based only on a prima facie assessment and do not amount to a final finding of criminal contempt. The allegations will remain subject to the independent consideration of the Delhi High Court.

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