Delhi Govt cracks down on defacement

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the city has intensified its campaign to remove unauthorised posters, banners and graffiti from public spaces, with a major focus on Delhi Metro structures.

Advertisement

The drive, led by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), marks a significant step towards the Chief Minister’s vision of transforming the Capital into a clean, modern and world-class city.

As part of this ongoing anti-defacement campaign, the DMRC has already cleared 327 Metro sites of illegally placed posters and banners. Cases have been registered against 53 individuals and organisations responsible for defacing Metro property, with their mobile numbers submitted as part of legal action under the Anti-Defacement Act, 2007.

Advertisement

“The Delhi Metro is not just a transport system — it is the pride of our Capital. Keeping it clean is a collective responsibility,” she said.

Applauding the DMRC’s efforts, she reiterated her government’s zero-tolerance policy against unauthorised defacement and misuse of public property. “Every department and officer is now jointly accountable, and this campaign will move forward with full force,” she stated.

Advertisement

According to DMRC officials, contractors have been directed to immediately clean the affected areas and restore walls to their original condition. In a proactive move to prevent further defacement, the Metro walls are being coated with special anti-carbonation paint. The DMRC is also planning to enhance the visual appeal of select stations by adorning their walls with artistic designs.

To ensure sustained vigilance, a special monitoring team has been constituted to oversee Metro stations and associated infrastructure. The team is keeping a close watch to deter repeat offences and ensure the cleanliness drive remains effective. — TNS