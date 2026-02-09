DT
Delhi govt cracks down on spurious anti-cancer drugs

Delhi govt cracks down on spurious anti-cancer drugs

Inspection drive finds violations at six pharmaceutical firms

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:19 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. FILE
The Delhi Government has intensified its crackdown on spurious and substandard anti-cancer medicines, with the Drugs Control Department conducting a special inspection and enforcement drive across the National Capital Territory on the directions of Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

As part of the drive, multiple inspection teams surveyed 25 retail and wholesale firms dealing in anti-cancer drugs across key pharmaceutical hubs and hospital clusters in East, South, West and North-West Delhi. Areas covered included Laxmi Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park, Okhla Industrial Area, Paschim Vihar, Dwarka and Rohini.

During the inspections, six firms were found violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, prompting authorities to initiate legal action in accordance with established norms. Officials also collected 33 legal samples and 22 specimen samples of anti-cancer medicines to assess their quality and regulatory compliance. Further action will be taken based on laboratory test results to prevent the circulation of substandard or spurious drugs.

Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance approach, Singh said enforcement drives would continue without pause. “As long as I am Health Minister, fake or substandard medicines will not be allowed to threaten the lives of Delhi’s citizens,” he said.

Highlighting the critical nature of anti-cancer drugs, the minister stressed that any compromise in quality poses serious risks to patient safety. He added that surveillance of the drug supply chain had been intensified to ensure that only safe, effective and standards-compliant medicines reach patients.

Singh said continuous inspections, strict enforcement and regular monitoring would remain a priority. Public and healthcare institutions have also been advised to procure medicines only from licensed sources and to report any suspected irregularities to the Drugs Control Department.

Emphasising patient welfare, Singh added, “Patient safety is non-negotiable, and we will ensure that only safe, effective and quality medicines are available to the people of Delhi.”

The Drugs Control Department reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health through proactive enforcement and ensuring access to genuine, quality medicines for every cancer patient in the capital.

