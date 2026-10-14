Delhi Govt cracks whip on officers skipping CM meetings

The Delhi Government has directed senior officers and heads of departments, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings to give priority to meetings convened by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ensure that decisions and directions emerging from meetings called by the Centre or Lieutenant Governor are promptly communicated to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

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In a communication dated October 7, the General Administration Department (GAD) said it had observed that some senior officers were unable to attend meetings chaired by the Chief Minister, while decisions and directions arising from meetings convened by the Centre or the L-G were not being communicated to the CMO. The department said the Chief Minister had viewed the matter “seriously”.

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The latest communication reiterates instructions issued by the GAD on April 28 and directs all concerned to ensure that such instances do not recur. Meetings convened in the CMO under the Chief Minister’s chairmanship are to be accorded priority, with the officers concerned required to ensure their attendance.

In case of a clash with a meeting scheduled later, the organisers have been asked to reschedule it after giving advance intimation to the CMO. If a clash with an earlier-scheduled meeting cannot be resolved, the matter must be brought to the CMO’s notice in advance for appropriate directions.

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The directive also requires departments to promptly communicate to the Chief Minister and the minister concerned any decisions and directions arising from meetings convened by the Government of India or the LG.

The April 28 communication, enclosed with the latest letter, had directed departments and organisations under the Delhi Government to forward important references or correspondence received from the Centre regarding new programmes or schemes, as well as replies furnished on such matters, to the offices of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. Officers attending meetings convened by the Centre where important decisions or directions were issued were also required to inform the two offices about the deliberations.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), through a circular issued on October 13, subsequently circulated the GAD communication among its divisions for “strict compliance”. It warned that any instance of non-compliance could be brought to the notice of the competent authority for appropriate action.

The latest directive seeks to tighten coordination between the CMO, departments and senior officers while ensuring that the Chief Minister’s Office is kept informed of key decisions taken at meetings with the Centre and the LG.