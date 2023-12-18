Delhi Govt defends agricultural policies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

In a compelling exchange between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government and a BJP delegation, the spotlight turned to the administration’s support for farmers.

The government passionately defended its decision to offer Rs 50,000 per hectare for crop damage, a move celebrated for surpassing national standards.

Addressing concerns raised by the BJP, the government clarified that its proposal to increase compensation for farmers’ land is temporarily on hold due to the pending approval from the Lieutenant-Governor. This revelation sparked a nuanced conversation on the intricacies of policy implementation and bureaucratic challenges.

Emphasising a commitment to a consultative approach, the government asserted its dedication to addressing the diverse needs of the farming community.

In contrast, the BJP’s delegation expressed skepticism about the impact of the “Black farm laws” and the ongoing farmer protests.

The Kejriwal government, in response, underscored the importance of a comprehensive understanding of farmers’ grievances and highlighted its efforts to provide relief through proactive measures.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP