Delhi Govt destroys 7,000 kg of khoya in Mori Gate crackdown

The Delhi Government on Tuesday seized and destroyed approximately 7,000 kg of unhygienic and foul-smelling khoya during a crackdown at the Mori Gate khoya market ahead of Diwali, taking the total quantity of khoya destroyed by the Food Safety Department this festive season to 10,660 kg.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the market to oversee the operation, during which 35 of the 44 surveillance samples collected from traders failed preliminary on-the-spot tests conducted through the “Food Safety on Wheels” mobile testing facility.

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The department also collected two additional samples and sent them to a laboratory for detailed examination. Preliminary tests indicated the presence of milk powder, vanaspati and binding substances in the suspected material, officials said.

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Gupta said the government would not compromise on public health and warned that those involved in food adulteration would face strict legal action, irrespective of their influence.

“Those trying to spoil the festive season through food adulteration will not be spared. Public health is paramount, and there will be zero tolerance for any activity that puts people's health at risk,” she said.

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The operation was the department's fourth drive at the Mori Gate khoya market. The Chief Minister reviewed the action taken by officials and directed them to ensure that no suspected food product entered the supply chain or reached consumers.

She also congratulated the Food Safety Department team for its action and asked officials to continue the crackdown with the same promptness and commitment.

According to the department, it had destroyed 2,830 kg of khoya on September 4, 610 kg on September 8 and 520 kg on October 23. With the latest seizure and destruction of around 7,000 kg on Tuesday, the total quantity has reached 10,660 kg.

The government said its food safety enforcement drives would continue across the Capital during the festive season to prevent the sale of adulterated and substandard food products.