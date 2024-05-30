Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

New Delhi, May 29
As Delhi swelters under a blistering heatwave, residents are grappling with an acute water scarcity, sparking outrage against government negligence. Laying the blame on the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, alleged a lack of proactive measures to address the pressing issue.
“From Sangam Vihar to Bawana, from Kondli to Bijwasan, from Palam to Narela, there is outcry everywhere for water. It’s a game of loot being played by the government and private tanker mafia,” stated Sachdeva, highlighting the widespread distress among Delhiites.
Sachdeva criticised the Kejriwal government for its purported failure to anticipate and mitigate water shortage, particularly during the scorching summer months. “It was known since April that Delhi would face severe heatwave this year and everyone knew that there would be a shortage of water,” he remarked, slamming the government’s inaction.
Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of prioritising political agendas over public welfare, Sachdeva lamented, “In April and May, the Aam Aadmi Party government and its leaders were busy only with political tourism and election preparations, without concern for the people of Delhi.”
