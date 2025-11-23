Delhi Govt distributes electric heaters to night security guards

In a move to reduce winter pollution and provide relief to outdoor workers, the Delhi Government on Saturday launched a new initiative to supply electric heaters to night-time security guards across the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed the first set of heaters to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) at an event held at Dilli Haat, Pitampura.

According to the government, more than 10,000 heaters would be supplied to RWAs through CSR funding. The initiative aims to discourage the widespread winter practice of burning wood, coal and waste for warmth, a major contributor to localised pollution peaks.

Calling it a “humane step and a new model of public participation,” Chief Minister Gupta said the effort would help guards withstand harsh winter nights while supporting Delhi’s broader anti-pollution strategy.

She added the government is pursuing a multi-layered plan to tackle air pollution, involving enforcement agencies, cleanliness drives and a rapid shift to clean mobility. Gupta reiterated all Delhi Government buses would be fully electric by the end of 2026.

Senior leaders including MP Praveen Khandelwal, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Rajkumar Bhatia and several RWA representatives were present at the event.

Gupta also announced further measures to discourage biomass burning across the city. The government will encourage ironing workers to shift from coal-based irons to electric or gas alternatives, while slum households would be supported in obtaining LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme. “The fight against pollution cannot be won by the government alone. Citizens, RWAs, and institutions must participate equally,” she said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the heater distribution drive reflects the government’s commitment to practical solutions. He noted Delhi faces unique pollution challenges due to cross-border emissions, but added that significant steps have been implemented in recent months, including stricter oversight of construction sites, mandatory anti-smog guns for high-rise projects and bringing 8,000 industrial units under pollution norms.