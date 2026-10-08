Delhi Govt eases approval norms for metrology test centres

The Delhi Government has eased approval norms for government-approved test centres (GATCs) dealing with weights and measuring instruments, replacing the existing annual renewal requirement with perpetual approval and reducing the prescribed approval fee from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for each equipment category.

The changes were notified by the Weights and Measures Department through a gazette notification, amending the Delhi Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2026. The Delhi Legal Metrology (GATC) Amendment Rules, 2026, will come into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette.

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Under the amended rules, approval granted to a government-approved test centre will remain valid perpetually unless suspended or revoked by the controller. However, centres will have to pay an annual fee of Rs 10,000 for each equipment category during the first month of every calendar year.

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The amendment also introduces self-certification for the reverification of weights and measures. It allows the user or owner responsible for reverification to declare that the weight or measure conforms to the requirements of the Legal Metrology Act, relevant rules and prescribed standards or specifications.

The revised rules also introduce a risk-based classification of weights and measuring instruments, based on factors, including the complexity of instruments, their susceptibility to wear or fraudulent use and their potential impact on consumers and trade.

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The new Sixth Schedule divides instruments into three categories. The high-risk category includes high-accuracy weighing instruments, totalising machines, volumetric measuring instruments, flow and bulk meters, automatic rail weighbridges, CNG and auto LPG equipment, electricity meters, blood pressure measuring instruments and gas meters, among others.

The medium-risk category covers bullion and carat weights, beam scales, clinical thermometers, load cells and vehicle speed meters, among other specified instruments.

The low-risk category includes ordinary weights, counter machines, water meters, survey chains, tubular balances, industrial weighing scales, domestic weights and measures, kitchen and bathroom scales, person and child weighing machines, storage tanks, linear measuring instruments and belt weighing instruments.

The amendment also omits Rule 6 of the principal rules and makes corresponding changes to the Second and Fourth Schedules. The “valid up to” provision has also been removed from the certificate of government-approved test centre.