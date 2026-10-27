Delhi Govt eases Patwari recruitment rules as 170 posts remain vacant

Delhi has widened the eligibility criteria for recruitment to the post of Patwari after a shortage of personnel left 170 of the 230 sanctioned posts vacant in the Revenue Department.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday approved the revised recruitment rules, under which graduates in any discipline from a recognised university will now be eligible for the post. The earlier requirement of a one-year computer diploma has also been removed.

Advertisement

The change comes against the backdrop of an earlier recruitment exercise in which the mandatory computer diploma requirement made it difficult to find a sufficient number of eligible candidates. The revised rules shift the responsibility for job-specific training to the department.

Newly appointed Patwaris will receive three months of training in computers, surveying and mapping from the Revenue Department.

Advertisement

Under the earlier rules, candidates had to have passed Class XII from a recognised board with Mathematics as a subject and hold a one-year computer diploma from a recognised institution. A graduation degree, a diploma or certificate in land surveying or Total Station surveying, and one year of field experience were listed as additional qualifications.

The revised rules remove the requirement for Mathematics at the Class XII level and the mandatory computer diploma. Candidates with a graduation degree in any discipline can now apply, while the department will provide the required computer and survey training.

The recruitment process has also been opened to deputation. Along with direct recruitment, eligible graduates serving in equivalent posts under the Centre, states or Union Territories, with at least three years of service in Pay Band-2, can now be appointed through deputation.

For departmental candidates, the maximum age limit has been raised from 27 to 40 years.

The department has also added 12 Patwari posts following the creation of new Revenue Department districts. As a result, the sanctioned strength has increased from 218 to 230.

The changes are aimed at broadening the recruitment pool and addressing the long-standing gap between the sanctioned strength and the number of Patwaris currently in position.