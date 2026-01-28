DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt expands critical services at Dwarka hospital

Delhi Govt expands critical services at Dwarka hospital

Number of dialysis beds and machines at the hospital has been increased from 35 to 50

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
The Delhi government has expanded several critical healthcare services at Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH), Dwarka, with an increase in dialysis capacity, upgraded diagnostic facilities and extended operation theatre hours, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.

As part of the expansion, the number of dialysis beds and machines at the hospital has been increased from 35 to 50, a move aimed at reducing waiting time and improving access to renal care. The Radiology Department has also commissioned a 500 mA X-ray machine to cater to emergency and trauma cases, enabling faster diagnostic support.

Operation theatre services at IGH have been extended from 8 am to 8 pm to enhance surgical availability and improve patient outcomes. In addition, the hospital has started corneal retrieval services in collaboration with the AIIMS Corneal Retrieval Centre, a step expected to promote eye donation and strengthen transplant services.

The hospital’s Brain Health Clinic, inaugurated in May 2025, is emerging as a key centre for integrated neurological and mental health care.

The clinic caters to 20–30 neurology patients and 15–20 psychiatry and psychology patients daily, offering treatment for conditions such as headaches, seizures, stroke and behavioural disorders.

The Health Minister said the expansion reflects the government’s focus on strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and ensuring timely, accessible and quality medical care for Delhi’s residents.

