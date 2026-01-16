Delhi Govt expands night shelters

Following directives from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has intensified winter shelter operations to protect homeless individuals during the severe cold, providing prompt assistance to vulnerable people, particularly near major hospitals such as AIIMS–Safdarjung and GB Pant Hospital.

Under the Winter Action Plan 2025-26, around 250 temporary ‘pagoda’ night shelters have been set up in high-footfall and sensitive areas of the city. In addition, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) runs 197 permanent night shelters, offering bedding, three meals a day, sanitation and safe drinking water.

In the AIIMS–Safdarjung area, three new pagoda shelters have increased capacity to 350 beds, while eight temporary shelters near GB Pant Hospital now accommodate 80 people.

“The safety, dignity and humane care of homeless citizens is our highest priority. Our teams are conducting regular inspections between 10 pm and 4 am, rescuing those sleeping in unsafe locations and shifting them to shelters,” Gupta said.

She also highlighted city-wide measures, including temporary shelters in subway areas, round-the-clock coordination through a central control room, and the distribution of blankets and bedding. Around 75 people were recently rescued from the AIIMS-Safdarjung area, ensuring no one is left exposed to the harsh winter.