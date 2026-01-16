DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt expands night shelters

Delhi Govt expands night shelters

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Govt expands winter shelters for homeless
Advertisement

Following directives from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has intensified winter shelter operations to protect homeless individuals during the severe cold, providing prompt assistance to vulnerable people, particularly near major hospitals such as AIIMS–Safdarjung and GB Pant Hospital.

Advertisement

Under the Winter Action Plan 2025-26, around 250 temporary ‘pagoda’ night shelters have been set up in high-footfall and sensitive areas of the city. In addition, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) runs 197 permanent night shelters, offering bedding, three meals a day, sanitation and safe drinking water.

Advertisement

In the AIIMS–Safdarjung area, three new pagoda shelters have increased capacity to 350 beds, while eight temporary shelters near GB Pant Hospital now accommodate 80 people.

Advertisement

“The safety, dignity and humane care of homeless citizens is our highest priority. Our teams are conducting regular inspections between 10 pm and 4 am, rescuing those sleeping in unsafe locations and shifting them to shelters,” Gupta said.

She also highlighted city-wide measures, including temporary shelters in subway areas, round-the-clock coordination through a central control room, and the distribution of blankets and bedding. Around 75 people were recently rescued from the AIIMS-Safdarjung area, ensuring no one is left exposed to the harsh winter.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts