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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt extends 100 pc late payment surcharge waiver on water bills till March 31

Delhi Govt extends 100 pc late payment surcharge waiver on water bills till March 31

5,27,514 consumers have benefited under the scheme so far

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has extended the 100 per cent waiver on late payment surcharge (LPSC) for outstanding water bills till March 31, 2027, giving domestic and non-domestic consumers a final opportunity to clear their old water dues by paying only the principal amount.

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According to the government, 5,27,514 domestic and non-domestic consumers have already benefited from the late payment surcharge waiver scheme, under which Rs 3,261 crore in LPSC has been waived so far.

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The Delhi Jal Board has also collected Rs 815.84 crore towards the principal amount from domestic and non-domestic consumers. The government said the scheme is aimed at helping consumers settle their outstanding dues while also enabling the Jal Board to recover genuine pending revenue.

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The scheme covers 14.09 lakh domestic consumers and 70,312 commercial consumers across Delhi.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the extension reflects the government’s approach of combining financial discipline with sensitivity towards ordinary consumers.

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“For a family, an old water bill can remain a worry for years. When the LPSC keeps getting added, the amount can become difficult to clear. We wanted to give people a genuine opportunity - pay the principal amount and leave the burden of LPSC behind,” he said.

He said the government has deliberately kept the relief simple and transparent. “We are not asking people to pay more. We are asking people to pay what they actually owe. If the principal amount is paid, 100 per cent LPSC will be waived. This is real relief for consumers and, at the same time, a responsible way of strengthening the Jal Board’s finances,” he said.

The minister also clarified that the extension should not be treated as an open-ended relaxation. As per the Jal Board’s order, the waiver will remain available only until March 31, 2027, with no further extension.

“This is the final opportunity. There will be no further extension. So I appeal to every consumer who has old water dues to use this window, clear the principal amount and close the matter once and for all,” said the minister.

The Delhi Jal Board has directed its field offices to widely publicise the final settlement scheme and inform consumers about the LPSC waiver available on payment of the principal amount.

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