Delhi Govt extends deadline for Pink Saheli Smart Card till Aug 31

The Delhi Government has extended the deadline for women commuters to obtain Pink Saheli Smart Card till August 31, allowing them to continue availing free travel in DTC and cluster buses through paper-based pink tickets during the festive season.

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The Pink Saheli Smart Card will become mandatory for availing the free bus travel facility from September 1. The decision has been taken in view of the festive season, particularly Raksha Bandhan, when women are expected to travel more frequently to meet their families.

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Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The festive season, especially Raksha Bandhan, is a time when our mothers, sisters and daughters travel to meet their families. Keeping their convenience in mind, the Delhi Government has decided to extend the existing arrangement till August 31. Our priority is to ensure that no eligible woman commuter faces any inconvenience during this transition.”

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Under the revised arrangement, eligible women passengers can continue to receive paper-based pink tickets and travel free of cost on DTC and DoT (cluster) buses till August 31. From September 1, the free travel facility will be available only through a valid Pink Saheli Smart Card.

According to the Transport Department, 18,13,866 Pink Saheli Smart Cards have been issued so far. The department has directed depot managers, regional managers, conductors and enforcement staff to publicise the revised deadline and encourage eligible women commuters to obtain their cards before August 31.

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Awareness campaigns will also be conducted through depot and in-bus announcements, social media, print media and other channels to ensure that women are aware of the revised arrangement.

The minister said, “The Delhi Government remains committed to making public transport accessible, convenient and technology driven. We appeal to all eligible women commuters to obtain their Pink Saheli Smart Cards before August 31 and continue to avail the free travel facility seamlessly from September 1.”