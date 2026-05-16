Delhi Govt flags Rs 5.57 crore ‘loss’ in DMC audit

Advertisement

The audit, conducted by the Directorate of Audit, examined records of the Governing Council, Executive Committee and Finance Committee of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), along with expenditure files, salary payments, foreign visits, vehicle hiring and other administrative expenses between December 1, 2019, and February 10, 2025.

Advertisement

According to the government, the audit found that the extension of the then Registrar’s retirement age from 60 to 65 years violated communications and orders issued by the Centre and the Delhi Government. It also alleged that reduced renewal fees charged from doctors led to a loss of more than Rs 5.57 crore to the exchequer.

Advertisement

The report recommended recovery of over Rs 3.23 crore linked to salary, allowances and related expenditures during the period under scrutiny. It also flagged alleged irregularities exceeding Rs 1.24 crore connected to staff regularisation, insurance payments and purchase of “costly gift items”. Another recovery of nearly Rs 13 lakh was proposed over the mandatory notice period before resignation.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government had “zero tolerance towards corruption, financial mismanagement and procedural violations in public institutions”.

Advertisement

Within hours, Dr Tyagi rejected the allegations and questioned the timing of the disclosure, which came just before the DMA representative election to the DMC. “An employee cannot grant extension to himself,” he said, arguing that the decision had been taken by the 25-member Delhi Medical Council and not by him personally. He also described the public release of audit observations as politically motivated and said the matter remained sub judice.

The latest dispute comes months after the DMC itself was dissolved by the Delhi Government over alleged irregularities. In November last year, The Tribune had reported that even four months after the dissolution, the council had not been reconstituted, leaving several pending registrations and disciplinary matters unattended.