Delhi Govt gives Rs 2.6 crore to 7 Commonwealth Games medallists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Seven players from Delhi who won medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham were felicitated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here today.

The Chief Minister distributed incentives worth Rs 2.60 crore among the medal winners. Those felicitated were gold medallists Ravi Dahiya (wrestling) and Pinki Singh (lawn bowl), who got Rs 50 lakh each; silver medallist Navneet Singh (lawn bowl), who were awarded Rs 40 lakh each and bronze medallists Tulika Mann (judo), Tejaswin Shankar (athletics), Pooja Gahlot (wrestling) and Rohit Tokas (boxing), who were given Rs 30 lakh each.

“Gradually, Delhi is making its mark in the country in the field of sports. India won 61 medals in the Commonwealth Games, of which Delhi players won seven. Less than 2 per cent of the country’s population lives in Delhi, but we brought more than 10 per cent of the medals for the country,” said Kejriwal.

He said there was no dearth of talent in the country, but sportspersons fell short of facilities owing to political interference. “We ensured that there was no political interference in the selection of sportspersons for any sporting event. Usually in the past, we have seen that the selection body would be filled with politicians who didn’t have good knowledge of the sport. We put an end to such a culture,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also congratulated the players. “The Delhi Government has worked relentlessly to improve sports facilities in the capital and bolstered the morale of our players,” he said.