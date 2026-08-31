Delhi govt hospitals to get 400 new critical care beds

Delhi’s government hospitals are set to add 400 critical care beds as the city government moves to expand treatment facilities for seriously ill patients.

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The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to develop 50 to 100-bed critical care blocks at five hospitals - Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Maharshi Valmiki Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.

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The PWD has invited tenders to appoint a company for consultancy services for the project. The selected agency will handle integrated planning, designing, engineering, proof checking and other related technical services, from preparing the hospital block plans to providing engineering support.

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Two of the largest blocks, with 100 beds each, will come up at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and Maharshi Valmiki Hospital. Both hospitals, along with Ambedkar Hospital, cater largely to patients from north and outer Delhi. Ambedkar Hospital will get a 50-bed block.

In west Delhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will get another 100-bed block, while the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences in east Delhi will get 50 beds.

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Once planned capacity is added, the five hospitals will have 400 additional beds dedicated to critical care.