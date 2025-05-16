DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt hosts Sikkim Day celebrations at Secretariat

Delhi Govt hosts Sikkim Day celebrations at Secretariat

The government on Friday organised a grand celebration of Sikkim Day at the Delhi Secretariat to honour the state’s rich cultural heritage and contributions to the nation. As part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s initiative to celebrate the foundation days...
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:30 PM May 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
CM Rekha Gupta, along with Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, and BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, during celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood, in New Delhi.
The government on Friday organised a grand celebration of Sikkim Day at the Delhi Secretariat to honour the state’s rich cultural heritage and contributions to the nation. As part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s initiative to celebrate the foundation days of all Indian states, the event was hosted by the Department of Art, Culture and Language.

Around 20 artists associated with the Sahitya Kala Parishad presented vibrant performances showcasing Sikkim’s traditional folk dances, music, and arts. Highlights included the “Tamang” dance by the Tamang community, known for its energetic footwork and use of the Damphu instrument, and other traditional performances such as the Khampa, Lion Dance, and Mask Dance.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta lauded Sikkim’s peaceful lifestyle, natural beauty, and cultural richness. “Sikkim is not only known for its scenic landscapes but also for its strong commitment to development and its inspiring cultural legacy,” she said.

“Many Sikkimese citizens residing in Delhi contribute greatly to the nation’s progress. On this special day, I extend my best wishes to the people of Sikkim.”

Delhi’s Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Kapil Mishra, praised Sikkim’s growing influence in tourism and its strong social and cultural ties with Delhi. “Sikkim’s traditions, heritage, and values are a matter of pride for the entire country. Our cultural and educational collaboration with the state will continue to deepen in the years ahead,” he said.

The Secretariat premises were filled with colour and festivity as employees joined the celebrations.

A special exhibition highlighting Sikkim’s artistic traditions and cultural symbols was also showcased, giving visitors a closer look at the

state’s craftsmanship and creativity.


