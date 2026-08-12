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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt introduces Bill to amend Fire Service Act

Delhi Govt introduces Bill to amend Fire Service Act

To drop ‘National Building Code’ reference from legislation

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo.
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The Delhi Government has introduced the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to amend the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007, by removing the statutory reference to the “National Building Code of India” from the legislation.

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The Bill, which seeks to amend Section 2(i) of the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007, proposes replacing the words “building bylaws/National Building Code of India” with “building bylaws”.

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According to the statement of objects and reasons, the Delhi Fire Service Act was enacted to provide for the maintenance of a fire service and strengthen fire prevention and fire safety measures in buildings and premises across the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Act received the President’s assent on January 17, 2009.

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Explaining the need for the amendment, the government said the reference to the National Building Code in the Act creates a specific statutory reference to the Code. As part of the Centre’s deregulation exercise, the reference to the National Building Code is proposed to be omitted from the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010.

The Bill states that a corresponding amendment in the parent Act is therefore necessary “to maintain consistency between the Act and the Rules and to remove an unnecessary statutory reference.”

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The government further said the proposed change would avoid possible “duplication or overlap with the regulatory framework governing fire prevention and fire safety measures” in Delhi.

Importantly, the amendment is intended to allow fire safety requirements to be prescribed, modified and updated through the applicable Unified Building Bylaws, based on prevailing requirements and standards.

The Bill says the change would provide “greater regulatory flexibility” to keep fire prevention and fire safety requirements responsive to changing technical, administrative and regulatory needs, without requiring an amendment to the principal Act every time such standards change.

The Bill also proposes that the amendment will come into force on a date notified by the Delhi Government in the official gazette.

The financial memorandum states that the Bill will involve no recurring or non-recurring expenditure from the consolidated fund of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The memorandum on delegated legislation also clarifies that the Bill does not confer any new power to make rules or regulations on the government or any other authority.

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