Delhi govt issues advisory on water-borne diseases

New Delhi, July 21
Cautioning that there is an increased risk of contracting water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, dysentery and cholera in the rainy season, the Delhi government has issued an advisory mentioning dos and don't .
The city health department's advisory was published in several leading dailies on Friday.
The advisory mentions the dos and don't that need to be followed in view of the monsoon season.
Water-borne diseases spread due to consumption of contaminated water, ice or food.
The advisory has asked people to eat home-cooked fresh food, maintain good personal hygiene, use ORS solutions to prevent dehydration and visit a health facility in case of vomiting, jaundice or fever.
It has also asked people to not consume roadside uncooked food, such as cut-fruits. The advisory also asks them to not urinate or defecate in the open.
Authorities earlier had also cautioned that in the aftermath of the recent flooding in parts of Delhi, there was a risk of spread of water-borne and vector-borne diseases.
