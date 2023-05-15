New Delhi, May 15
Days after the apex court orders, the Delhi government on Monday issued a showcause notice to the services secretary.
The Delhi government had earlier ordered his transfer. However, the secretary had not responded to the orders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Who will be Karnataka CM; all eyes on Congress top brass
With Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both staking claim to the t...
Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary
The Delhi govt had earlier ordered his transfer; however, th...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17
The CM's declaration comes as a reward for citizens days aft...
Punjab govt sanctions Rs 18 lakh each for families of deceased in Giaspura gas leak incident
The NGT had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to...