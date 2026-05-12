Delhi govt launches 12-day outreach drive to strengthen school education system

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and a team from the Directorate of Education have launched a 12-day outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the functioning of Delhi government schools through direct interaction with Heads of Schools (HoS) across the capital.

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Under the initiative, the minister and senior officials will visit every district to discuss academic performance, infrastructure development, human resource concerns, and other key administrative and educational issues.

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As part of the programme, Sood on Monday held a detailed interaction with principals and Heads of Schools of Zone-1 and Zone-2 of East District at CM Shri School, Surajmal Vihar. The meeting focused on improving the academic environment, ensuring quality education, strengthening school infrastructure, and enhancing safety and cleanliness standards in schools.

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During the interaction, Sood reviewed infrastructural facilities and directed officials to strengthen classrooms, laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, drinking water arrangements, toilets, and digital education infrastructure.

Addressing principals and HoS, the minister stressed the need for dialogue and coordination to further improve the quality of education in Delhi government schools.

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“The objective of this interaction programme is to directly understand the challenges faced at the school level, receive suggestions from teachers and school administration, and make government schools more modern, empowered, and student-friendly,” he said.

Sood emphasised that the government’s focus extends beyond academic results and includes the overall development and well-being of students.

“The Delhi Government’s objective is not merely to achieve better results, but to create a positive, safe, and inspiring academic environment for the holistic development of students,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the importance of discipline, regular attendance, modern teaching methodologies, and increased student participation in school activities. He said teachers, principals, parents, and administrators all play a critical role in strengthening the education system.

“HoS, teachers, vice principals, principals, administrative officers, parents, and all other stakeholders are important contributors in improving the education system,” Sood said.

Praising the performance of East Delhi schools, the Education Minister noted a significant improvement in Class 10 board examination results. According to official figures, Zone-1 recorded an increase from 94.57 per cent in 2024-25 to 98.53 per cent in 2025-26, while Zone-2 improved from 89.30 per cent to 96.54 per cent during the same period. The number of schools achieving 100 per cent results also increased sharply in both zones.

Raising concerns about student well-being, Sood said schools must pay equal attention to mental health and emotional support systems.

“Schools must not focus only on academic results but also pay attention to identifying students’ mental conditions, stress, depression, and emotional issues,” he said.

The minister also stressed the importance of school safety and stated that there should not be any “dark spot” in schools where unpleasant incidents could occur.

In a major push towards digital education, Sood announced that the Delhi Government aims to convert all 38,000 classrooms in the capital into smart classrooms. He informed that nearly 9,000 smart classrooms, 175 ICT labs, 100 language labs, and 100 digital libraries are currently being developed.

The Education Minister further emphasised expanding science education opportunities for students from economically weaker sections and said every child should have equal access to science education and professional opportunities.

Sood also discussed plans related to biometric attendance systems, collaborative school inspections, and restructuring teacher training programmes to avoid disruption during academic sessions. He stressed that teachers should be relieved from non-academic duties as much as possible so they can focus primarily on classroom teaching.

Expressing concern over the growing threat of drugs near school campuses, the minister directed school authorities to strengthen sports infrastructure and ensure greater student participation in sports activities to promote discipline and positive energy.

The outreach programme with principals and Heads of Schools will continue for the next 11 days, during which the Delhi Government plans to hold similar interactions across districts to discuss reforms aimed at improving the overall quality of education in the capital.