Delhi Govt launches 90-day ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ campaign

In a major policy push aimed at promoting fuel conservation, responsible consumption and support for indigenous products, the Delhi Government on Thursday launched a 90-day mass awareness campaign titled ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a series of wide-ranging administrative and lifestyle measures designed to reduce fuel usage, ease traffic congestion and encourage sustainable civic behaviour across the Capital.

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Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat along with members of her Cabinet, the Chief Minister said the campaign was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Nation First” and sought to transform resource conservation into a people’s movement. She said the world was currently facing economic uncertainty, rising fuel costs and geopolitical tensions, making it necessary for citizens and governments alike to adopt responsible practices.

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As part of the initiative, the Delhi Government has decided to implement a two-day work-from-home system every week for non-essential departments. Essential services such as hospitals, fire services, public transport, electricity and water supply will remain exempt. Private companies and institutions have also been encouraged to adopt similar arrangements wherever feasible.

In a significant move to curb fuel consumption, the government has reduced official petrol allowances for vehicles used by ministers and officers by up to 20 per cent. The Chief Minister also announced that no new petrol, diesel, CNG or hybrid vehicles would be purchased by the Delhi Government for the next six months.

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To promote public transport, every Monday will now be observed as “Metro Monday”, under which ministers, senior officials and employees will be encouraged to travel by Metro and buses. The government has also introduced staggered office timings for various departments to reduce peak-hour congestion on city roads. The revised timings for Delhi Government offices will be 10:30 am to 7 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

To improve last-mile connectivity, the Transport Department has prepared a special route plan for 58 feeder buses linking 29 government colonies with nearby Metro stations. Employees who spend at least 25 per cent of their transport allowance on public transport will also receive an additional 10 per cent incentive from the government.

The Chief Minister further announced that ministers and senior officials would avoid official foreign tours for the next one year, while large government conferences and events would remain curtailed for the next three months. Around 50 per cent of official meetings are also expected to shift online to minimise unnecessary travel and reduce expenditure.

Promoting the Centre’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision, the Delhi Government said major malls and supermarkets in the Capital would soon feature dedicated sections for Made-in-India products. The government will also prioritise indigenous goods in official procurement.

As part of energy-saving measures, all government offices will maintain air-conditioner temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and install sensors and master switches to avoid unnecessary electricity consumption.

The Chief Minister also announced that she would scale down her official convoy and prioritise the use of electric vehicles and public transport. Calling upon citizens to participate voluntarily, she said small individual efforts could collectively strengthen both the economy and the environment.

Major action points

• Two days of work from home every week for non-essential departments

• “Metro Monday” to encourage use of public transport

• Up to 20% cut in official fuel allowances for government vehicles

• No purchase of new petrol, diesel, CNG or hybrid vehicles for six months

• Special feeder bus plan connecting 29 government colonies with Metro stations

• Incentives for employees regularly using public transport

• Staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion

• Ministers and officials to avoid official foreign tours for one year

• 50% of official meetings to be conducted online

• Large government events and conferences curtailed for three months

• Dedicated “Made in India” sections to come up in malls and supermarkets

• Government offices to maintain AC temperatures between 24°C and 26°C

• Citizens encouraged to observe one voluntary “No Vehicle Day” every week

• Chief Minister to use a smaller convoy and prioritise EVs and public transport