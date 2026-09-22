Delhi Govt launches PM Surya Ghar portal

The Delhi Government on Monday launched the ‘Delhi PM Surya Ghar’ registration portal to make rooftop solar installations easier for residents, with the Centre and the Delhi Government together offering a subsidy of up to Rs 1.56 lakh for systems of up to 3 kW.

Launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, the portal will allow residents to register for rooftop solar installations, access information on subsidies and authorised vendors and raise complaints. Registrations opened on Monday and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the Centre provides a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW, while the Delhi Government has decided to provide an equal subsidy of Rs 78,000. Domestic consumers with average monthly consumption of up to 400 units will be eligible for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW without any payment.

Advertisement

“The Delhi PM Surya Ghar scheme will provide every family with clean energy and financial relief,” CM Rekha said.

The scheme will also cover common areas and open spaces of group housing societies, with the Delhi Government increasing the subsidy for such installations from Rs 2,000 per kW to Rs 11,000 per kW. For households with limited rooftop space, systems of up to 2 kW will be encouraged, with the government setting a target that 50 per cent of consumers install smaller systems.

Advertisement

Under another incentive, consumers in the 0-200 units electricity consumption category will receive a financial incentive for reducing their consumption after installing rooftop solar. For instance, if consumption falls from 200 units to 50 units, the government will provide an incentive equivalent to 75 units for the 150 units saved.

The government has also adopted a trusteeship model with discoms, under which authorised vendors will undertake operation and maintenance of the solar systems for the first five years. Maintenance arrangements will subsequently continue through discoms for the systems’ expected 25-30-year lifespan.

The scheme also includes a utility-led aggregation (ULA) model, under which eligible low income and economically weaker families can get rooftop solar systems without upfront payment. The government subsidy will be adjusted against the cost of the system, while installation and maintenance will be handled by authorised agencies and vendors.

The government has set a target of installing free rooftop solar systems at 2.30 lakh homes in the first phase.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative would help Delhi move towards becoming the country’s “Solar Capital”. “Delhi will become the country’s ‘Solar Capital’, with 2.30 lakh families to get rooftop solar panels free of cost,” he said.

The portal, solar.delhi.gov.in, requires consumers to enter their CA number and provide the required information and consent to initiate the process. The government is also onboarding additional vendors to meet the expected demand.

The Chief Minister said the rooftop solar expansion was aimed not only at promoting clean energy but also at reducing household electricity expenses and moving Delhi towards a green and self-sustaining economy.