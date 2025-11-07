DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi govt launches 'School Web App' to digitise education, ease administration in schools

Delhi govt launches 'School Web App' to digitise education, ease administration in schools

Through the app, key information such as timetables, homework, notes, attendance and results will be available remotely

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:40 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi government on Friday launched the "School Web App", a digital platform aimed at modernising the education and administrative processes in its schools to make the education system smarter, more transparent and accessible.

Advertisement

It offers students, parents and teachers a single platform for all school-related services.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Advertisement

The app, he said, would simplify time management and the learning process for students while reducing teachers' administrative workload, thereby improving the overall quality of education.

Through the app, key information such as timetables, homework, notes, attendance and results will be available remotely.

Advertisement

The technology will also allow parents to stay regularly updated on their child's academic progress, strengthening communication between schools and families, the statement stated.

Sood said the digital platform would promote innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among students by making information easily accessible.

"Now, time will not be wasted in searching for information. Instead, information will reach the students directly. This is the true essence of digital empowerment," he said.

The minister added that the app is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will encourage skill-based learning while integrating activities under the Fit India initiative.

Expressing gratitude to developers, teachers, and administrators involved in the project, Sood said, "When determination is strong, the results are equally powerful. This app will prove to be a milestone towards a brighter future for the children of Delhi."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts