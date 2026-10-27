DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt, MCD failed to prevent building collapses: Yadav

Delhi Govt, MCD failed to prevent building collapses: Yadav

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DPCC president Devender Yadav. File
Advertisement

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of failing to prevent building collapses, claiming that seven major such incidents had occurred in the Capital in 2026, resulting in around two dozen deaths.

Yadav made the remarks while condoling the deaths of a father and son in a building collapse at Milan Garden in Harsh Vihar. He alleged that corruption, construction irregularities and a lack of checks had contributed to the recurring incidents, and questioned the government’s response to the tragedies.

Advertisement

He accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet of failing to ensure construction safety and alleged that no adequate action had been taken against those responsible for the incidents.

Advertisement

Yadav alleged that while the MCD had been sealing and demolishing illegal structures, it had failed to prioritise the safety of residents living in unsafe buildings. He said the government should take stricter action against those responsible for construction violations and ensure accountability for such incidents.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts