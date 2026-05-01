Delhi Govt monitors schools digitally via ‘Vidyalaya Rupantaran’ portal

From classroom fans and smart boards to washrooms, laboratory equipment and structural safety reports, the Delhi Government is now digitally tracking nearly every aspect of infrastructure in its government schools through a new monitoring platform named “Vidyalaya Rupantaran.”

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In what officials describe as one of the most comprehensive school infrastructure documentation exercises undertaken in the capital, the Delhi Government and the Education Department have launched the portal to create a real time digital database of nearly 1,090 government schools across Delhi.

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So far, around 260 schools have completed the digitisation and documentation process, while work in the remaining schools is currently underway.

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The portal has been designed as a complete digital profile of every school, recording everything from classrooms and laboratories to furniture, electrical fittings, sanitation facilities, fire safety systems, and structural audit reports. Officials say the initiative is aimed at improving transparency, speeding up maintenance work, and ensuring better infrastructure planning for students studying in Delhi government schools.

One of the most striking features of the initiative is its extensive visual documentation process. Every school is being digitally mapped through hundreds of photographs and drone images capturing the entire campus, including school buildings, classrooms, laboratories, corridors, playgrounds, washrooms, staircases, and other common areas.

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Authorities say the visual records will help officials regularly monitor the actual condition of infrastructure and quickly identify facilities that require repair, replacement, or maintenance.

The portal maintains detailed records of the number of classrooms, laboratories, grounds, and washrooms available in every school. It also contains room wise information about smart boards, blackboards, fans, switches, lights, desks, chairs, tables, almirahs, dustbins, and other classroom assets.

Apart from infrastructure inventory, the system also documents the condition of every material and facility available inside school premises. Inspection teams and designated committees regularly update the portal to ensure the information remains current and accurate.

The database further tracks important indicators such as student to classroom ratio, toilet facility ratio, room conditions, and the condition of school blocks. Structural audit reports of every school building, block, and classroom have also been integrated into the platform to strengthen safety monitoring and ensure timely intervention wherever required.

The scale of documentation under the initiative can be understood from the example of CM SHRI School, Dariyapur Kalan, where nearly 530 images have reportedly been uploaded to digitally document every part of the campus, from the school entrance to classrooms, laboratories, playgrounds, and internal infrastructure.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative marks a major shift towards technology driven governance in the education sector.

“Every important aspect of government school infrastructure is being digitally documented on a centralised platform. This will help us monitor facilities more effectively and ensure quicker action wherever improvements are needed,” he said.

He further added, “The ‘Vidyalaya Rupantaran’ portal is not just a database, but a major step towards creating safer, smarter, and better learning environments for students studying in Delhi government schools.”