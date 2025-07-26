Delhi govt moves SC against blanket ban on diesel/petrol vehicles older than 10/15 years

The Delhi Government has moved the Supreme Court against the blanket ban on diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively.

Advertisement

Instead of age-based restrictions, emission-based criteria should be followed to judge roadworthiness of vehicles, it said, seeking recall of the court’s October 29, 2018, order that upheld the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive on the issue.

Maintaining that a comprehensive policy was required to tackle pollution in Delhi-NCR, it said vehicle fitness based on actual emission levels of individual vehicles as per scientific methods should be followed rather than implementing a blanket ban based solely on age.

Advertisement

A comprehensive study by the Centre and the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Area to assess the actual environmental benefits of age-based restrictions versus emission-based criteria.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai is likely to take up on Monday the Delhi Government’s plea seeking recall of its October 29, 2018 order.

Advertisement

Earlier, it had directed the Transport Departments of States in the NCR that all more than 10-year-old diesel vehicles and all more than 15 -year-old petrol vehicles shall not ply as ordered by the NGT.

“All vehicles, diesel or petrol, which are more than 15 years old, shall not be permitted to ply on the roads and wherever such vehicles of this age are noticed, the authorities concerned shall take appropriate steps in accordance with law, including seizure of the vehicles in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The vehicles which are more than 15 years old, will not be permitted to be parked in any public area and they shall be towed away and challenged by the police in accordance with the law. This direction would be applicable to all vehicles without exception whether commercial or otherwise,” the NGT said in its November 26, 2014, order.