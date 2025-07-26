DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi govt moves SC against blanket ban on diesel/petrol vehicles older than 10/15 years

Delhi govt moves SC against blanket ban on diesel/petrol vehicles older than 10/15 years

Says instead of age-based restrictions, emission-based criteria should be followed to judge roadworthiness of vehicles
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement
Advertisement

Instead of age-based restrictions, emission-based criteria should be followed to judge roadworthiness of vehicles, it said, seeking recall of the court’s October 29, 2018, order that upheld the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive on the issue.

Maintaining that a comprehensive policy was required to tackle pollution in Delhi-NCR, it said vehicle fitness based on actual emission levels of individual vehicles as per scientific methods should be followed rather than implementing a blanket ban based solely on age.

Advertisement

A comprehensive study by the Centre and the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Area to assess the actual environmental benefits of age-based restrictions versus emission-based criteria.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai is likely to take up on Monday the Delhi Government’s plea seeking recall of its October 29, 2018 order.

Advertisement

Earlier, it had directed the Transport Departments of States in the NCR that all more than 10-year-old diesel vehicles and all more than 15 -year-old petrol vehicles shall not ply as ordered by the NGT.

“All vehicles, diesel or petrol, which are more than 15 years old, shall not be permitted to ply on the roads and wherever such vehicles of this age are noticed, the authorities concerned shall take appropriate steps in accordance with law, including seizure of the vehicles in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The vehicles which are more than 15 years old, will not be permitted to be parked in any public area and they shall be towed away and challenged by the police in accordance with the law. This direction would be applicable to all vehicles without exception whether commercial or otherwise,” the NGT said in its November 26, 2014, order.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts