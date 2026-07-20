Delhi Govt moves to take over Janakpuri private school

Advertisement

The action follows a multi-phase inquiry conducted by specialised committees of the Directorate of Education, which found what the government described as a complete breakdown of administrative, financial and moral responsibility at the institution.

Advertisement

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "Our government has absolute zero tolerance for any compromise on the safety and dignity of our children. A school stands in 'loco parentis' — it is legally and morally responsible for every child on its premises. If an institution covers up a heinous crime like child abuse, operates illegal branches in residential basements and loots public funds, we will not sit quietly. We are prepared to completely take over the management and recommend the cancellation of their land lease."

Advertisement

According to the Directorate of Education, the inquiry found that a nursery class girl was allegedly sexually molested inside the school's pre-primary wing on April 30. The school management allegedly failed to report the incident to the Directorate of Education despite mandatory child protection requirements.

The inspection also revealed that when the police visited the pre-primary branch during the investigation, all 64 CCTV cameras installed on the premises were non-functional as the school had allegedly been operating without a maintenance contract.

Advertisement

The government further alleged that the school had been running its nursery and KG classes from an unauthorised residential building in Narang Colony, where the basement was being used as an activity area for children without approval. The inquiry also found that the institution had no Child Protection Policy, no Child Protection Committee and no POCSO-trained nodal officer. Security guards had also not undergone mandatory police verification.

Among other deficiencies, the Directorate claimed that the school suffered from an acute shortage of drinking water, forcing parents to send multiple water bottles with their children. It also alleged that the school's Fire Safety Certificate had expired in 2020 and had not been renewed.

The inquiry additionally pointed to alleged financial misconduct, claiming that nearly ₹6 crore meant for staff retirement benefits was diverted to another branch under the guise of a loan settlement. It also accused the management of paying unauthorised professional fees to trustees and the school manager from school funds.

The report further alleged that teaching and non-teaching staff faced salary delays of up to four months and continued to receive pay on outdated scales, while the school increased student fees by 15 per cent for the 2025-26 academic session despite High Court restrictions.

Based on these findings, the Directorate of Education has asked the school's managing trust to explain why the Delhi Government should not take over the institution under Section 20(1) of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. It has also proposed recommending that the Delhi Development Authority cancel the lease of the land allotted to the school and initiating criminal proceedings against the management under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The school has been given seven days to submit its reply to the show-cause notice. If no satisfactory response is received, the Delhi Government said it would proceed with the proposed actions.